Silsbee ISD seniors start off their last first day of school with drive-by parade

The Silsbee Independent School District was one of the many Southeast Texas school districts that returned back to school on Wednesday.



Students and staff were excited to be back into the classroom. Silsbee ISD seniors felt extra special when they got escorted to school in a drive-by parade.

“We all just cried in the parking lot before coming up here. We’re all pretty sad, but we know we’re all going to do great things after high school," said Mylil Odoms, senior at Silsbee ISD.

Some students even decorated their cars. The bittersweet moment left students realizing this was their last first day. Students said they are ready for football games and school events where they can be with their friends and hopefully get back to normal.

Communications Director Kelsey Johnson said she knows the staff and students have gone through a lot in the past year and she can tell everyone is looking forward to the new school year.

"We just want to make sure that they get that education that they deserve,” Johnson said. “With COVID, it’s been difficult for our students and our teachers. We’re just trying to push our all the excitement, the buzz, the energy, and keep that going throughout the year."

Johnson said all teachers, students, staff, and administration are excited for the new year, and they are just grateful they get to actually come to school.

