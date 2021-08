The Natural Resources Building is the place to be during the Indiana State Fair, now through Aug. 22, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays. Located in the northwest area of the fairgrounds, the Natural Resources Building offers information on all things DNR in air-conditioned comfort. While visiting inside, you can pick up the latest guidebooks on recreation, fishing, and hunting and trapping, along with manuals on boating, off-road vehicles, and much more.