I love to dance. I love how it feels to be moved by rhythms and to experience the joyful ecstatic vibration of being with other humans. It has the feel of soul medicine. In the window of Covid reprieve that briefly opened this summer, I had a few strong doses of this soul medicine—at a sweet party in a beautiful barn in Bolinas, here in the Commonweal Garden while making music with new friends at a fiddle camp, and at an outdoor concert and dance gathering in Sebastopol. These stirred up a renewed appreciation for the power of music, song and dance, and for the essential cultural work of making and sharing music.