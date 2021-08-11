Cancel
Yes, You Can Still Buy Quisp Cereal. Here’s How

By John Riggs
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 7 days ago
I can say without irony or gloating that nobody in the Pacific Northwest loves breakfast cereal as much as I do. I am as nostalgic for cereal as many may be for sports or their favorite bands from high school. Even today, though I don't eat it for breakfast it's still something I keep my eye out for when new cereal gets released. I was chatting with a co-worker about cereal and Quisp came up in the conversation. I told him it's still available which surprised him. It's true! If you miss Quisp it's still available.

