Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mezco Toyz Unveils One: 12 Collective Superman Man of Steel Edition

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMezco Toyz has revealed their newest DC Comics One:12 Collective figure with the arrival of Superman. This figure seems to be an extension of their Superman 78' figure with more DC Comics elements. The Man of Steel Edition comes with 6 different head sculpts with different expressions and heat vision effects. Other accessories will consist of swappable hands, Phantom Zone projector, Kryptonite containment unit, Black Mercy piece, Starro facehugger, and power effects. With a bright red and blue costume, Man of Steel fans will not want to miss out on this incredible figure for their collection. The One: 12 Collective Superman – Man of Steel Edition is priced at $125 USD and set to release in the Summer of 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and DC Comics fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Red#Mezco Toyz Unveils One#The Man Of Steel Edition#Phantom Zone#Black Mercy#Dc Comics#A Phantom Zone Projector#Fx#L R#House Of El#Waist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Entertainmentbeincrypto.com

Marvel Comics Unveils First Spider-Man NFT Collection

The first Spider-Man non-fungible token (NFT) collection will feature more than 60,000 NFTs and five different rarity levels. A friendly neighborhood NFT sale is coming to the VeVe Digital Collectibles App this weekend thanks to Marvel Comics and Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited. According to a press release from Marvel Entertainment, “Modern Marvel Series 1 — Spider-Man” will be offered as part of a recent collaboration with Orbis and featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man. Digital statues of the popular superhero will be available for sale on August 7 & 8 with flat pricing tied to rarity. The release also coincides with VeVe’s “Marvel Month” initiative.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Superman arrives in Fortnite with a questline that turns Clark Kent into the Man of Steel

Superman has arrived in Fortnite, giving you the chance to help transform mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent into the Man of Steel. Access to the new Quests are included with the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, and they'll set you roving across the island to undertake tasks for Armored Batman, Beast Boy, and Clark Kent himself. Completing quests will progressively unlock more of the Superman kit: first you get the Call to Action emoticon, then the Superman Shield Spray, and when you finish 5 quests you finally unlock the Clark Kent outfit.
MoviesComicBook

Superman vs The Suicide Squad: Why James Gunn Cut the Man of Steel

The Suicide Squad pits Task Force X against an extraterrestrial enemy in Starro, but director James Gunn considered another alien for his "big bad": Superman. Gunn turned down multiple offers from Warner Bros. to revamp Superman before signing on for The Suicide Squad, his R-rated supervillain ensemble that originally had Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) siccing the Squad on the Man of Steel. Because Henry Cavill's Superman future is up in the air — he last appeared in both versions of Justice League — Gunn reconsidered having Superman as his "villain" and chose instead to unleash starfish-like alien Starro the Conqueror.
bleedingcool.com

LEGO Unveils Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collectors' Edition Set

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter, and the Sorcerer's Stone, and LEGO continues to celebrate it. A new Harry Potter building set has been unveiled with the Hogwarts Icons Collectors Edition set that allows wizards and witches to build legendary items from the Wizarding World. Coming in at 3,010 pieces, fans will build Hedwig as he sits atop a stack of books along with an assortment of magical goodies from throughout the franchise. This will consist of buildable bottles of potions and magical ingredients with Gillyweed, Felix Felicis 'liquid luck', and Polyjuice Potions. Fans will also build a wand, Tom Riddle's diary, Harry's glasses, the Golden Snitch, and a customizable Hogwarts House scarf.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

The Criterion Collection Will Begin Releasing 4K Editions This November

Fans of the Criterion Collection, long considered the industry leaders in high-end home video, have been wondering when the company will get into the world of 4K. After all, Criterion was at the forefront of companies producing laserdiscs, and they made early transitions to DVDs and Blu-rays. But 4K UHD discs have been around for a while now. So where are the 4K Criterions?
Lifestyleelpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy unbox/review Sideshow Collectibles Superman vs Batman Statue

Batman and Superman have teamed up occasionally in the history of DC Comics. They’ve also come to blows more than once. The only thing that keeps Superman from completely obliterating Batman is kryptonite. This statue shows one of those battles in the Fortress of Solitude and Batman clearly remembered to accessorize with that pretty green ring.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Title that Superman Couldn't Stop, Wonderworld Comics at Auction

In a moment that triggered one of the most important sequences of events in American comic book publishing history, the Wonderworld Comics title was launched as Wonder Comics #1 on March 17, 1939. Its publisher Victor Fox was sued by DC Comics virtually the instant his debut issue hit the newsstands, "for infringement of copyright on plaintiff's comic strip called 'The Superman' by defendants' comic strip called 'The Wonderman.'" On April 7, 1939, District John Munro Woolsey found that Wonderman did infringe on DC Comics copyrights, and although Victor Fox would appeal this decision, he was not the kind of man to let a little legal scuffle slow him down. Fox continued to expand his comics empire rapidly in the meantime, and Wonder Comics, soon to be renamed Wonderworld Comics, remained one of his cornerstone titles. There are a number of issues of this tough-to-get Wonderworld Comics series up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.
EntertainmentPosted by
GamesRadar+

Brian Michael Bendis moves Jinxworld to Dark Horse, ending DC exclusive

Writer Brian Michael Bendis is moving his creator-owned Jinxworld comic book imprint from its current home at DC to Dark Horse Comics. Bendis brought Jinxworld and its associated titles including Powers, Torso, Jinx, and more to DC in 2017 in a deal that included an exclusive DC contract (which ended earlier in 2021), and runs on Superman, Action Comics, Legion of Super-Heroes, and more. Bendis also created the Wonder Comics 'pop-up' superhero imprint in his time at DC, which included titles such as Naomi, Young Justice, and Dial H for Hero. He's the current writer of Justice League.
Artsbleedingcool.com

Mezco Toyz Secretly Dropped One: 12 Doc Nocturnal: Red Death Edition

The adventures of Mezco Toyz Doc Noctural continue as they secretly dropped their newest Rumble Society release. The One:12 Collective Red Death Edition figure features Doc Noctural is a brand new red costume with a whole new set of gear. Unlike the previous release, this version is designed to showcases the Phantom Knight taking on a new supernatural event. To do so, Mezco Toyz has given him new tools for his to use with a dual holster, handgun, katana, shotgun, and a newly design plague mask. This version of the character is focused around the glow-in-the-dark head sculpt, which is awesome to see them release an even better version of this popular Rumble Society member. Nothing will stop Doc Noctural as he figures out whats the cause of this mysterious black mold, and it's up to fans to decide how the adventure goes. The Rumble Society Doc Nocturnal: Red Death Edition One:12 Collective figure is set a Mezco Toyz exclusive here. The figure is still up for waitlist, so be sure to jump on it and skip those high scalper prices.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Mary Marvel's Series Debut in Wow Comics #9, Up for Auction

Fawcett's Wow Comics is such an underappreciated Golden Age series. The title, which debuted in winter 1940 and ran for 69 issues through August 1948, featured work by the likes of CC Beck, Otto Binder, Dave Berg, and even Jack Kirby among countless others. But the series really started to shine with the arrival of Mary Marvel with beautiful covers and interior art by artist Marc Swayze. A historically important series that is incredibly underrated, there are a number of early issues of the Wow Comics series including Wow Comics #9 up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

DC Comics Are Teasing A New Joker

Perhaps the most consistently successful villain for DC Comics, the Joker has been remade and adapted into various universes and contexts over the years. The box office impact of Joker has also seen DC expand the line-up of titles with the character, from Black Label specials to a new ongoing series. However, the latest issue of Future State: Gotham, has dropped a hint that there will be another Joker coming to its world.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Bring Home What If..? Captain Carter With These Hot Collectibles

Marvel Studios dives into the multiverse with their newest Disney+ series, What If…? after the events of Loki. The first episode kicked off last week, giving us one hell of a series opener with the birth of Captain Carter. The story shows off "What If" Steve Rogers never became Captain America, and someone else had to take up with a mantle. When the universe needs a hero, it makes one, giving Peggy Carter to chance to step into the role. After the first episode, many fans might want to bless their collections with some What If…? items, and we have you covered. Starting us off first is Funko, who has a nice set of Carter Pop Vinyls with a standard, GameStop exclusive, 6" Hydra Stomper, and an Amazon exclusive Hydra Stomper/Captain Carter. These small figures are packed with detail, color, and a price just right that you won't want to take advantage of here and here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy