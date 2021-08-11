Mezco Toyz Unveils One: 12 Collective Superman Man of Steel Edition

The adventures of Mezco Toyz Doc Noctural continue as they secretly dropped their newest Rumble Society release. The One:12 Collective Red Death Edition figure features Doc Noctural is a brand new red costume with a whole new set of gear. Unlike the previous release, this version is designed to showcases the Phantom Knight taking on a new supernatural event. To do so, Mezco Toyz has given him new tools for his to use with a dual holster, handgun, katana, shotgun, and a newly design plague mask. This version of the character is focused around the glow-in-the-dark head sculpt, which is awesome to see them release an even better version of this popular Rumble Society member. Nothing will stop Doc Noctural as he figures out whats the cause of this mysterious black mold, and it's up to fans to decide how the adventure goes. The Rumble Society Doc Nocturnal: Red Death Edition One:12 Collective figure is set a Mezco Toyz exclusive here. The figure is still up for waitlist, so be sure to jump on it and skip those high scalper prices.