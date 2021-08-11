Mezco Toyz Unveils One: 12 Collective Superman Man of Steel Edition
Mezco Toyz has revealed their newest DC Comics One:12 Collective figure with the arrival of Superman. This figure seems to be an extension of their Superman 78' figure with more DC Comics elements. The Man of Steel Edition comes with 6 different head sculpts with different expressions and heat vision effects. Other accessories will consist of swappable hands, Phantom Zone projector, Kryptonite containment unit, Black Mercy piece, Starro facehugger, and power effects. With a bright red and blue costume, Man of Steel fans will not want to miss out on this incredible figure for their collection. The One: 12 Collective Superman – Man of Steel Edition is priced at $125 USD and set to release in the Summer of 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and DC Comics fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here.bleedingcool.com
