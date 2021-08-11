Explaining Wednesday's national EAS/WEA test and why we still use them

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist A heat dome is a considerably large geographic area under the influence of high pressure in which excessively hot and humid conditions persist. A pattern sets up where hot air at the surface rises into the atmosphere, returns to the surface due to the high pressure – and the process repeats. Since the hot air can’t escape — it’s as if there’s a lid in the atmosphere — it is referred to as a heat dome. LINK: Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety A simple pattern change usually breaks down a heat dome, such as the passage of a cold front, and, furthermore, replaces the hot air mass with a relatively cool one. An Excessive Heat WATCH means Be Prepared.An Excessive Heat WARNING means Take Action!https://t.co/u6mRz1mO1W pic.twitter.com/VpTPuZumFw — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 12, 2021 This is the scenario we’re anticipating over the weekend into early next week where temperatures will return to near normal. Click here to check the forecast.