Cancer

Your Cancer Answers: How to be a caregiver during a cancer journey

syvnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: Are you the primary support person for a loved one undergoing cancer treatment?. Whether we’re prepared or not, caring for a family member during their cancer journey can often feel overwhelming. More than one in five Americans are currently acting as an unpaid caregiver for a loved one. As caregivers often neglect their own health while prioritizing the needs of the cancer patient, it’s important to be aware that there is help available specifically for caregivers. Below are three strategies that can help increase confidence when it comes to caregiving.

