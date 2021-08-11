Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dick Grayson Finally Tops Batman in Robin & Batman by Lemire & Nguyen

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick Grayson is finally getting on top of Batman in a new DC Comics series launching in November by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen. No, we don't mean sexually. Jeeze, readers, why is your mind always in the gutter? DC may be cool enough to make Tim Drake bisexual, but they are not yet cool enough to give us an explicit Nightwing and Batman hardcore mature readers series. Although if they need someone to write one, we have some ideas. But no, what we're talking about here is the billing. Top billing. See? Because the new series will be called Robin & Batman, subverting the usual order in which the characters' names appear, and looking back at the early days of the team-up.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Nguyen
Person
Jeff Lemire
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tops Batman#Robin Batman#Lemire Nguyen#Dc#Robin Batman#Descender#Ascender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
MoviesDen of Geek

Batman ’89: What Happened Next in the Burtonverse After Batman Returns

This Batman article contains spoilers. Tim Burton’s original vision for Gotham City and the Dark Knight are returning to the forefront of the DC Universe in more ways than one this year. Not only is Michael Keaton back in the cape and cowl for The Flash movie, which is currently filming in the UK for a late 2022 release, but DC is also releasing a sequel comic to Batman ’89 this week. No, this isn’t Batman Returns but a brand new continuation of the Burtonverse from Batman ’89‘s original screenwriter Sam Hamm and artist Joe Quinones that “pulls on a number of threads left dangling” by Burton, all while recreating the singular look and feel of the movies, down to Keaton’s iconic Batsuit and Batmobile as well as all of the cool gadgets and Gothic architecture.
Comics630 WMAL

A new ‘Batman’ comic confirms that sidekick Robin is queer

The latest issue of a Batman comic series confirms the Caped Crusader’s lovable sidekick, Robin, is queer. Tim Drake, one of several characters to have taken up Robin’s mantle in the comics, accepts a date with a male friend in the new issue of “Batman: Urban Legends,” a series that debuted earlier this year.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover

These are the covers to the first six volumes of Batman: The Caped Crusader trade paperbacks collecting classic Batman stories from decades past. And these are the first six volumes of its sister title, Batman: The Dark Knight Detective. But what has happened with that sixth volume? The disparity was pointed out by Women Write About Comics' EIC Nola Pfua on Twitter. And it is quite a thing.
SocietyDesign Taxi

DC’s New ‘Batman’ Comic Shows Robin Coming Out As LGBTQ+

For the first time in 15 years, a member of Batman’s immediate circle has publicly identified as LGBTQ+. Following Batwoman’s coming out as gay in 2006, the latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends confirms Tim Drake’s Robin as bisexual. In the synopsis, DC Comics teased that Tim Drake would finally...
MoviesWashington Times

‘Batman: Long Halloween’ Blu-ray movie review

Writer Jeff Loeb and artist Tim Sales’ seminal comic book murder mystery that explored the early years of the Dark Knight now debuts as a two-part animated movie from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in Batman: Long Halloween — Part One (Rated PG-13, 1:78:1 aspect ratio, 85 minutes, $29.98) and Batman: Long Halloween — Part Two (Rated R, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 89 minutes, $34.98).
Entertainment13newsnow.com

Robin explores his sexuality, dates a man in new Batman comic

Batman's sidekick, Robin, has revealed that he is interested in dating a male friend in the latest edition of a monthly anthology series called "Batman: Urban Legends." The series explores the Tim Drake version of the Caped Crusader's longtime sidekick as he navigates his own life experiences as the center of many storylines.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Batman: The Audio Adventures Sets Wright as Batman, Dawson as Catwoman

Over the two years, HBO Max's podcast line-up has grown from four to over 25 unique series. Now, the streaming service is teaming up with Audacy for a deep dive into scripted audio originals as well as brand podcasts (HBO Max Movie Club), look-back podcasts that tap into the company's full range of original and licensed series/films, and more. Why is this is a big deal for DC Comics and Batman fans? Michael Gluckstadt and Becky Rho, Co-Directors of the HBO Max Podcast Program, announced on Wednesday that the deal will include the HBO Max-exclusive Batman: The Audio Adventures.
ComicsComicBook

DC Comics Reveals Dick Grayson May Not Have Been The First Robin

DC Comics just revealed that Dick Grayson might not have been the first Robin to serve alongside Batman. November is shaping up to be a big month for The Boy Wonder. DC is calling it Robin month, and there will be more red, yellow, and green content than readers know what to do with. ROBINS #1 is the effort that will introduce a new player into the mix. Batman has had a sidekick for a long time. But, an assailant stumbles into the Robin support group claiming to have come before all of them. It’s a revelation that would shake everything up as Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Stephanie Brown, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne all will have something to say about such a claim. Back when DC had their Round Robin Competiton, ROBINS was one of the possible series that could be picked up. A million fans weighed in and decided they wanted all of the young heroes front and center.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Finally Finds Happiness in Batman Urban Legends #6 [Preview]

For decades, Batman has been tortured by the death of his parents, spending his nights dressed in a bat suit making mentally ill criminals @#$% their pants. But thanks to good guy Cheer, Batman can finally find happiness, and all he has to do is get high as @#$% on Cheer gas! Is the start of a brand new day for the caped crusader? Check out a preview of Batman Urban Legends #6 below.
ComicsComicBook

DC Comics Officially Announces Robin Month

It's a great time to be Batman's sidekick. Tim Drake, one of the most beloved Robins in DC Comics, just took the spotlight for coming out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends #6. The live-action Dick Grayson and Jason Todd are set to lead another season of Titans on HBO Max this week. And now DC has announced an entire month dedicated to the characters who have taken on the Robin mantle.
EntertainmentPopculture

Batman's Sidekick Robin Is Officially Part of the LGBTQ Community

DC Comics hero Tim Drake — known variously as Robin, Red Robin and just Drake at times — came out as bisexual this week. Tim's sexuality came out in Tuesday's new issue of Batman: Urban Legends, written by Meghan Fitzmartin, illustrated by Belén Ortega, colored by Alejandro Sánchez and lettered by Pat Brosseau. Warning: More spoilers for that comic are ahead.
New York City, NYKABC

Robin — The Boy-Wonder –Comes Out As Bi-Sexual In Latest Batman Comic

(New York, NY) — Batman’s long-time sidekick is coming out as bi-sexual. Entertainment Weekly reports in the latest issue of “Batman: Urban Legends,” Tim Drake who is Robin in the monthly anthology series, is asked out by his friend Bernard. Drake responds, “Yeah…Yeah, I think I want that.” Robin joins other LGBTQ-plus superheroes like Batwoman, Iceman, Loki, and Midnighter. Some Batman fans and members of the LGBTQ-plus community took to social media and are praising the big reveal.
ComicsEsquire

Robin, Batman's Trusty Sidekick, Has Officially Come Out in a New Comic

Some people are just too sexy to be straight: George Michael, James Dean, Bert and Ernie, Sebastian the Crab from The Little Mermaid, probably, and now, as we all suspected, Robin. Yes, that Robin. Batman’s trusty sidekick has officially come out as LGBTQ+. In the ending to DC’s Batman: Urban Legends #6, Tim Drake, the latest iteration of Boy Wonder, has an epiphany after rescuing his friend Bernard from a villain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy