Dick Grayson Finally Tops Batman in Robin & Batman by Lemire & Nguyen
Dick Grayson is finally getting on top of Batman in a new DC Comics series launching in November by Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen. No, we don't mean sexually. Jeeze, readers, why is your mind always in the gutter? DC may be cool enough to make Tim Drake bisexual, but they are not yet cool enough to give us an explicit Nightwing and Batman hardcore mature readers series. Although if they need someone to write one, we have some ideas. But no, what we're talking about here is the billing. Top billing. See? Because the new series will be called Robin & Batman, subverting the usual order in which the characters' names appear, and looking back at the early days of the team-up.bleedingcool.com
