Michael Keaton Says Playing Batman Again ‘Shockingly Normal’

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last year, we learned that Michael Keaton would be putting on the famous cowl and reprising his role of Batman in the upcoming DC flick The Flash. Keaton portrayed the Caped Crusader in 1989’s Batman, and again in the 1992 film Batman Returns. In a recent interview with Jake Hamilton while doing press for The Protégé, Keaton was asked about his experience returning to the role of Bruce Wayne after so many years.

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN


Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 

Posted by
IndieWire

Michael Keaton Had to Read ‘The Flash’ Script Over Three Times to Understand the Multiverse Story

Michael Keaton is reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the first time since 1992’s “Batman Returns” in Andy Muschietti’s upcoming DC Comics and Warner Bros. tentpole “The Flash.” The movie finds Ezra Miller’s eponymous superhero journeying through the multiverse, which is why both Keaton and Ben Affleck will appear as different iterations of Batman in the same movie. Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter that he decided to return to the Batman character because he always wanted another chance to “go back and nail that motherfucker…so I thought, ‘Well, now that they’re asking me, let me see if I can...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Latest Removal Will Disappoint Michael Keaton Fans

Michael Keaton fans now have one less performance of his to enjoy on Netflix. Aug. 1 marked the last day of availability for American Assassin, the 2017 action movie that sees Keaton star alongside Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien. Fans now looking to stream the movie will have to jump over to Tubi, a lesser-known (but free) streaming service.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Michael Keaton Teases His ‘Big’ First Scene in The Flash

Michael Keaton Teases His ‘Big’ First Scene in The Flash. Following a 30-year break from crimefighting, Michael Keaton is finally getting another chance to play Batman in Warner Bros.’ The Flash, which will adapt DC’s iconic Flashpoint storyline and allow Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen to jump between realities. Naturally, Keaton’s involvement is one of the movie’s biggest selling points. And according to the actor himself, we can expect his Caped Crusader to make a big entrance when the film arrives next fall.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Dopesick’ Trailer: Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson Take on Big Pharma

Hulu has released a riveting first trailer for the limited series Dopesick based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman) stars as a doctor who questions a pharmaceutical rep’s claims about his company’s miracle drug, OxyContin, yet prescribes it to his patients anyway with deadly results. Rosario Dawson plays a DEA agent who fights to stop the use of the highly addictive opioid.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Flash: Michael Keaton Talks the "Rush of Memories" He Felt

The DC universe seems to be in the middle of what can only be called a soft reboot with The Flash. What we know about the movie so far seems to indicate some variation of the Flashpoint storyline. The DC universe of films appears to be embracing the "each universe does what it wants, continuity is for suckers" type of storytelling which is probably the right way to go. It's something that Marvel is only barely dipping their toe into while DC appears to be embracing it. It's good because it means that storytellers aren't limited to what they can tell and when. One of the cool ways that The Flash is messing with that idea is bringing Michael Keaton to play his version of Batman for the first time since Batman Returns. Keaton recently spoke to Collider about coming to a character he hasn't played in many years.
CelebritiesComicBook

Zack Snyder Shares New Batman Photo in Honor of Ben Affleck’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Ben Affleck! The Academy Award-winner known best for playing Batman in the DCEU turned 49 on August 15th. Many folks have taken to social media today to honor Affleck, who will soon be reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. One such person to post about Affleck today is Zack Snyder, who has directed Affleck in multiple DC movies, including the most recent "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. Snyder took to Vero today to share a throwback photo of Affleck trying on the Batsuit for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.
MoviesComicBook

The Flash: Michael Keaton Compares New DC Movie to '90s Comedy Multiplicity

Michael Keaton says that DC's upcoming The Flash movie is something akin to his 1990s cult-hit comedy, Multiplicity. In a new interview, Keaton was musing about how fans all over the world seem hold Multiplicity in particularly high regard - when he suddenly veered into connecting that old film with what he worked on in The Flash! Multiplicity saw Keaton play a construction worker and dad who gets cloned by a scientist in order to help meet all the needs of his overscheduled life - only to have that experiment get way out of hand. Apparently, that premise speaks to how Ezra Miller's Flash will have to battle himself:
Posted by
Distractify

Michael Keaton Praises the "Beauty of Television" Ahead of 'Dopesick' Premiere

Oscar-winning actor Michael Keaton is in good company when it comes to the Hollywood elite who have made the jump from movies to television. Nicole Kidman has recently starred in three TV shows (Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and the upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers) while Kate Winslet already has award-season buzz around her performance in HBO's Mare of Easttown. And then there is Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Hopkins... the list goes on and on.
MoviesGame Informer Online

Batman '89 Is The Keaton Sequel I Didn't Think I Needed, But Now Love

DC Comics just released the first issue of Batman '89, a six-issue limited series that picks up right where Tim Burton's Batman Returns movie left off. If you didn't like Joel Schumacher's colorful sequels and want to see what would have happened to Michael Keaton's Caped Crusader, this first chapter is well worth a look. Many of the plot points established in those films are in play in this first issue, including exploring more of Billy Dee Williams' take on Harvey Dent. As this series moves on month-to-month, we'll see him transform into Two-Face.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in trailer for ‘Worth’

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the upcoming drama featuring Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci, ‘Worth.’. Based on true events, the film follows the financial fall-out after the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Batman 89 review: DC Comics gives Burton and Keaton a worthy sequel

If you’re like me, a die-hard fan of Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns, you’ve probably wondered how the director’s proposed third Bat-film might’ve turned out had Warner Bros. moved forward with the sequel instead of pivoting to Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever. While the window of possibility for a proper...
MoviesDen of Geek

Michael Keaton Describes His Batman Return in The Flash Movie

After being stuck in development hell for years, DC fans will finally get a chance to see a live-action The Flash movie in 2022. Ezra Miller is reprising his role in the film as the Barry Allen from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and he’ll be joined onscreen by Sasha Calle as Supergirl and at least two other versions of Batman from DC past – notably Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. How can this be? Well, all signs point to The Flash being the DCEU’s first big screen exploration of the concept of DC’s multiverse, in all likelihood using the Flashpoint story from the comics, in which Barry attempts to change history by preventing his mother’s murder and thus creating an alternate timeline, as its jumping off point.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Michael Keaton Puts a Price on 9/11 Victims’ Lives – /Film

How much is a human life worth? That’s the impossible question Michael Keaton‘s character has to grapple with in Worth, a new drama coming to Netflix next month which tells the true story of the lawyer who had to calculate a dollar amount for every victim who died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Check out the trailer below, which also features Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan in supporting roles.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Michael Keaton and a strange statement about his role as Batman in the film The Flash

Michael Keaton is promoting his movie The Protected and those responsible for interviewing him do not miss the opportunity to find out more about the actor’s return to the role of Batman in the next entry of DC Extended Universe: The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti. The popular interpreter acknowledged that he had “flashbacks” as a consequence of this return.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

The Batman may be rated PG-13, not R

Has The Batman age rating been confirmed? The eagerly awaited DC Comics movie is out next year and the first trailer from last year suggested a darker tone that made fans wonder, is The Batman rated PG-13 or R? Now it looks like The Batman’s PG-13 rating may have been confirmed thanks to a couple of merchandise reveals, including a prequel novel. Perhaps more surprisingly, fans are actually pretty okay with the idea.

