Tether’s Reserves are ‘Fully Backed,’ Company Cites Another Audit

[PRESS RELEASE – Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 12th August 2021]. It’s now even easier for Australians to file crypto tax returns. Following the successful launches of Crypto.com Tax in Canada and America, Crypto.com has announced that this service is now available in Australia. Crypto.com Tax makes it easy to file complicated crypto taxes in a matter of minutes and at no cost. This service is tailored to meet Australian tax requirements and supports more than 20 of the largest wallets and exchanges, including the Crypto.com App and Exchange.