Tether’s Reserves are ‘Fully Backed,’ Company Cites Another Audit

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTether has released another public assurance opinion made by an audit provider service called Moore Cayman – yet, the crypto community doesn’t seem convinced. Tether has yet again issued another public opinion by Moore Cayman, a provider of audit services that reassures USDTs are “fully backed by reserves.” However, the company has failed to disclose the precise nature of the reserves it’s referring to, which has raised a few eyebrows in the community.

#Isae#Tether Holdings Limited#Crr#Consolidated Total Assets#Cto#Usdt#Btc
