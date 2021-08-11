Cancel
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 154 ‘Extensions, Injuries and Preseason Games!’

By Joe Hopkins
Fox 59
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — The wait for Colts football is nearly over as Indianapolis faces off against the Carolina Panthers this weekend!. On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the injury to first round pick Kwity Paye before diving into Indy’s recent flurry of contract extensions (7:27), IR and injury updates (20:42), the unofficial depth chart (32:27), the battle for backup QB (36:53), preseason game vs the Panthers (45:22) and reflecting on the Hall of Fame weekend.

fox59.com

Comments / 0

