Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 154 ‘Extensions, Injuries and Preseason Games!’

A little over a month ago many people reacted to the Colts 7th round draft pick, Michael Strachan, as just another 7th round draft pick. (or didn’t react at all) The 7th round in the NFL Draft or you could even say day 3 of the NFL Draft is when most people have felt they have watched enough or no more good players are left and they’ll leave it to the Colts social media team to inform them on who else the team has picked up.