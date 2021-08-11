Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

The season of pumpkin spice is practically here -- and the proof is in all of the fall decorations and pumpkin spice-centric goodies that have already been released. Stores like Home Depot now have their Halloween decorations up. The fall menu from Dunkin' is set to debut Aug. 18 and will feature the signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Apple Cider Donut and a new Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew. And while, for many, autumn can't officially begin until Starbucks' famous Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on the menu, fall-lovers won't need to wait much longer, as the decadent drink is expected to return by Aug. 24.