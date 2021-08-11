Police Arrest William Johns After Finding Heroin, Meth, Cocaine, Guns & Money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A months-long investigation in Colorado Springs ended with the arrest of William Johns on Aug. 4. Colorado Springs Police say they started looking into illegal drug distribution from an auto body shop on Arrawanna Drive last year.

Investigators did not specify when the investigation began. They say over the course of several months, authorities, including the FBI, worked to find who was supplying the drugs to the shop.

The investigation led them to a home on Bowser Drive, and that’s when authorities executed search warrants on both properties. They reportedly found nearly $100,000, 13 firearms (four of which were stolen), 16 pounds of heroin, four pounds of methamphetamine, four pounds of cocaine, fentanyl pills and psilocybin mushrooms.

They say Johns faces felony charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.