The 'purr-fect' match: German animal shelter creates Tinder for pets

MUNICH, Germany - An animal shelter in Germany is getting creative to help find new homes for their resident cats and dogs. As CBS News reports, they're using new tricks for an old problem.

Captain Kirk is ready for his close-up - and a head scratch. The Munich Animal Shelter is using these pictures for the cat's tinder profile to help him boldly go to a new home.

"Quite simply, it’s a lot of fun and better than boring newspaper ads," says Jillian Moss with the Munich Animal Shelter. "We thought we'd join the young people and follow the trend on Tinder."

You won't find cute kittens or playful puppies here - these are older animals. They still love long walks on the beach but that have a harder time finding new owners.

"We've created profiles for 15 potential pets," says Benjamin Beilke, senior writer for Agency Territory. “It’s important to highlight that many of the animals here are lonely souls.”

The COVID-19 lockdown last year saw many pandemic puppies adopted, but some are now being abandoned as people go back to work. Many end up at the shelter.

Additionally, some animal shelters in the United States are reporting the number of pets being returned has doubled since COVID restrictions have lifted.

Related: Summer surge: Portsmouth Humane Society full, renters facing eviction look for help

Now, they've already got folks swiping right in approval of their new Tinder approach.

And who knows - maybe even Captain Kirk will find a “purr-fect” match.