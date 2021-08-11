WATCH: Jorge Polanco hits HR to help Minnesota Twins blank Chicago White Sox

Cancel
Jorge Polanco homered and four Minnesota pitchers combined for a six-hitter as the Twins blanked the Chicago White Sox 1-0 in the rubber game of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Polanco also tripled and Luis Arraez had a double for Minnesota, which won for the fifth time in its last seven games.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0) picked up the victory with 1 1/3 inning of hitless relief while Alex Colome picked up his seventh save. Juan Minaya struck out three of the four batters he faced while throwing 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief to pick up a hold.

Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 and Leury Garcia had a single and walk for Chicago, which lost its second straight but still won the season series with the Twins, 13-6. Jose Ruiz (1-2) suffered the loss.

Minnesota starter Bailey Ober allowed six hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out six and ran into trouble only once in the fifth inning. Jake Lamb led off with an infield single and advanced to second one out later on a walk to Zack Collins. But Ober got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts of Cesar Hernandez and Andrew Vaughn.

The Twins then took the lead in the sixth on Polanco’s 21st home run of the season, a 416-foot opposite field drive into the bullpen in left-center. It was the seventh home run in 13 games for Polanco.

Minnesota missed a chance to add an insurance run in the eighth when Polanco tripled high off the right field wall off Craig Kimbrel. But Kimbrel rebounded to get Arraez to line out to center field end the inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDsYw_0bOu98Jp00
Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Reynaldo Lopez was a late change at starter for Chicago after the White Sox put left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday morning with left shoulder fatigue and allowed just one hit and two walks over three innings while striking out four.

Lance Lynn (10-3), originally scheduled to start the series finale, was pushed back to Thursday night to face the Yankees in the MLB at Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Ia.

–Field Level Media

