Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Emmet, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan; Emmet; Presque Isle The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cheboygan County in northern Michigan Northwestern Presque Isle County in northern Michigan East central Emmet County in northern Michigan * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 543 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Point Aux Pins On to Burt Lake, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cheboygan and Cheboygan State Park around 550 PM EDT. Mullet Lake around 555 PM EDT. Aloha, Aloha State Park, Nine Mile Point and Alverno around 600 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Black Lake, Huron Beach, Forty Mile Point and P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH