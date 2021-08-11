Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sportsnaut

New York Jets’ Denzel Mims lost 20 pounds due to food poisoning

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFGMr_0bOu93uC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hiiyg_0bOu93uC00

New York Jets second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims revealed Wednesday that he missed organized team activities last spring while recovering from a particularly bad case of food poisoning.

Mims said he lost 20 pounds during the ordeal, dropping from 217 pounds to 197, and has only since recovered to 208. The illness stemmed from a bad plate of salmon, and ESPN reported that the food was served at the Jets’ cafeteria.

“I haven’t touched salmon ever since then,” Mims said.

The Jets selected Mims out of Baylor in the second round of the 2020 draft. At 6-feet-3 with a 4.38 40-yard dash time, he appeared to be an ideal prospect at the position. Two hamstring injuries delayed his rookie debut, but he ended up playing nine games in 2020 and caught 23 passes for 357 yards for the woeful, 2-14 Jets.

New York has since splurged at the position, signing free agents Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, and drafting Elijah Moore in the second round of the 2021 draft. Reporters have said Mims has not gotten off to a fast start at training camp, though some of that could owe to lingering effects from the food poisoning.

Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Where every team ranks with preseason in full bloom

But Jets coach Robert Saleh said they would “absolutely not” consider giving up on Mims.

“He’s working his tail off, and the harder he works, the more he puts in, the more opportunities he’s going to get,” Saleh told the media. “He’s part of the rotation.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Food Poisoning#Texans#American Football#Nfl#Espn#Baylor#Nfl#Buffalo Bills
Related
FootballCBS Sports

Jets' Denzel Mims: Sliding down depth chart

Mims has split his practice time between the second- and third-team offense, and there are five or six receivers working ahead of him, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Not only are the likes of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder working ahead of Mims, but so are Keelan Cole, Vyncint Smith and, occasionally, Braxton Berrios. The 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor seems closer to getting cut than starting at this point, though Mims still has time to turn things around with the preseason coming up.
chatsports.com

Denzel Mims working with third team, but don't read too much into it

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson throwing to Denzel Mims isn’t something that’s happened too often early on at Jets training camp. Mims has taken very limited reps with the first-team offense. The second-year receiver has been playing mostly with the third team, which has been perhaps the most surprising development thus far.
Posted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Denzel Mims is a potential summer trade candidate

The NY Jets were hoping to see a potential breakout year from wide receiver Denzel Mims in his second NFL season. But instead of training camp hype videos, the only way Mims has managed to make headlines has been through reports of him sliding down the depth chart. Many presumed...
Posted by
The Big Lead

Three Trade Destinations For Jets WR Denzel Mims

The New York Jets picked Denzel Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft to much excitement. Mims is a physical specimen who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine and has a size advantage over most opponents, standing at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds. Mims didn't live up...
Cincy Jungle

Denzel Mims interest?

Mims is reportedly struggling in Jets camp. He's battling around the 6th or 7th spot right now and doesn't play special teams. The Jets are reportedly listening to offers. Knowing the depth behind Tate isn't great, is he worth a day three pick to add to the WR group? he's young, so he'd fit with our WR room well. If Pooka were to land a roster spot as a returner, would people take the risk of dumping Trent for Mims, based on long term potential?
Posted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Denzel Mims is not on the roster bubble

Remember last off-season? When the New York Jets somehow landed the highly touted Baylor receiver Denzel Mims in the second round despite trading down. At the time, general manager Joe Douglas was praised for the move, as fans were excited to see what he can bring to the team. Now,...
chatsports.com

NY Jets fans’ disappointment with Denzel Mims situation is warranted

First and foremost, this is not an attempt to label Denzel Mims a bust (as some have already done) so early in his career. Starting with that understanding is critical. There are always many factors that determine a player’s early success. Some of these factors include situation, translatable talent, hard work, scheme fit, and, a little bit of luck.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets' Denzel Mims buried on depth chart, raising questions about future

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- After some promising moments in an abbreviated rookie season, Denzel Mims is sixth, maybe seventh in the New York Jets' pecking order at wide receiver. Leapfrogged on the depth chart by three offseason additions, Mims is finding his way in an offensive system that might not be suited to his skill set. If the situation doesn't change in a month, the Jets will have a tough decision: Do they stash him on the roster and give him time to develop? Or, do they see what he might fetch in a trade?
NFLFrankfort Times

Jets' Mims catching up after offseason food poisoning bout

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Denzel Mims is done with salmon. The New York Jets wide receiver doesn't want to eat, touch or look at it ever again. Not after a bout with food poisoning in the spring caused him to drop 20 pounds — and miss some valuable time on the football field.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh sets the record straight on Zach Wilson and Denzel Mims

Robert Saleh loves where Zach Wilson is currently at—not concerned with results. Robert Saleh has mostly played it coy throughout training camp when asked about the struggles of young offensive prospects Zach Wilson and Denzel Mims. He took a slightly different stance on Tuesday by attacking the narratives head-on that...
Posted by
FanSided

NOLA Saints should reach out to NY Jets about Denzel Mims trade

The New Orleans Saints have a strong need at wide receiver while the New York Jets have more than they know what to do with. Recently, the Jets demoted Denzel Mims to the third-team at training camp and this is where the Saints need to swoop in. Mims, a second-round...
NFLchatsports.com

Denzel Mims unfazed by roster rumors: ‘Worrying? No.’

New York Jets fans looking for a replica jersey to support the team have been dealt an increasingly obsolete wardrobe in recent seasons. The most popular green threads of modern times – the gameday duds of Jamal Adams, Robby Anderson, and Sam Darnold, for example – have been pushed to the back of closets after these new jerseys simply haven’t worked out in New Jersey.
chatsports.com

Jets not ready to part ways with WR Denzel Mims

There were high hopes for Denzel Mims when he was coming out of Baylor as a second-round pick in 2020. But a lot can change in a year. A new Jets coaching staff is in place and various roster moves (via the draft and free agency) have been made. What seemed like a guy who could eventually be a top target for this organization may end up being the fifth-best option (behind Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, and Keelan Cole).
New York Post

Don’t write off Jets’ Denzel Mims just yet

The Jets will have their 10th practice of training camp on Monday, marking the halfway point of camp. They play their first preseason game on Saturday against the Giants and will travel to Green Bay next week for joint practices. Camp is going by fast and the Sept. 12 opener will be here soon.
247Sports

Report: Jets offense might not be suited for Denzel Mims

A once-promising career with the New York Jets might come to an end fast for former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims. The 2020 second-round pick is buried on the depth chart at training camp, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Mims played in just nine games but flashed postnatal. However, a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots news & rumors: Harry’s resurgence; the Denzel Mims watch

Well, what do you know? One of the biggest surprises during training camp has been the strong showing from New England Patriots third-year wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Yeah, I know, don’t fall for it, but one has to be impressed by Harry’s consistency so far in camp, especially after the Arizona State product publicly requested a trade near the start of training camp.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Jets’ Denzel Mims earns highlight play of night: ‘play angry’

The strange summer of Denzel Mims continued Saturday night in the Jets’ 12-7 preseason-opening victory over the Giants. Mims, the 2020 second-round draft pick, did not play on offense until late in the second quarter, but then he made the highlight play of the night for the Jets. In the third quarter, Mims turned a short pass into a 20-yard gain on third-and-18. He ran through the Giants defense, doing his best Mark Bavaro impression. The play gave the Jets a first down and led to their only touchdown of the night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy