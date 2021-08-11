Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lancaster; Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lancaster, Lebanon, Ephrata, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Palmyra, New Holland, Manheim, Annville, East Petersburg, Cornwall, Akron, Myerstown, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Campbelltown and Reamstown.