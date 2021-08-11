Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, WA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Slopes Northern Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: East Slopes Northern Cascades; Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat combined with unusually warm overnight temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Conditions will be difficult for residents without air conditioners. Those working or participating in outdoor activities will also be vulnerable.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
County
Ferry County, WA
County
Pend Oreille County, WA
County
Whitman County, WA
County
Douglas County, WA
County
Okanogan County, WA
County
Stevens County, WA
County
Adams County, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
County
Asotin County, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
County
Garfield County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Cascades#Asotin Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida sanctions school districts for mandating that students wear masks

Florida Board of Education officials voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning mask mandates at schools. The actual penalties by the board, comprising DeSantis appointees, are yet to be determined, but the votes marked the first punishments for districts that chose to implement mask mandates amid surging delta cases as the school year gets underway.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy