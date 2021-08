Google has unveiled a new model of its Pixel smartphone, which is equipped with an artificial intelligence chip built on the model of data center processors. It is scheduled to launch “Pixel 6” on the market later this year and runs on fifth generation (5G) technology and includes a “Tensor” chip. The exact date of its marketing and the price has not yet been revealed. “Overall, it’s a chip-based, AI-powered mobile system,” said Google Devices Vice President Rick Osterloo during a media briefing at the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters. “We are very excited. We are paving the way for the project to grow.”