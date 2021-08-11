Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL IOWA COUNTY At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Dodgeville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dodgeville, Highland, Centerville, Cobb, Clyde, Blackhawk Lake Rec Area, Governor Dodge St Park and Edmund. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH