Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 105 expected in the hotter valleys. Low temperatures in valleys mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Staying warmer at night over the mountains. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas seeing heavy smoke may see cooler than expected temperatures.