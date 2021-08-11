Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 20:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 105 expected in the hotter valleys. Low temperatures in valleys mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Staying warmer at night over the mountains. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Southern Lake and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas seeing heavy smoke may see cooler than expected temperatures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
Lake County, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hamilton County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton, Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hamilton County in eastern New York Central Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 514 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Speculator, Old Forge, Inlet, Limekiln Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, Alger Island Public Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Raquette Lake, Nicks Lake Campground, Golden Beach Campground, McKeever, Mountain Lodge, Herkimer Landing, Carter Station, Sagamore, Sagamore Lake, Kamp Kill Kare, Thendara and Atwell.
Hoke County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 23:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hoke The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for Hoke County in central North Carolina Southeastern Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 535 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is possible and may begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Raeford, Aberdeen, Antioch, Wagram, Vass, Gibson, Cameron, Bowmore, Silver City, Ashley Heights, Camp Mackall, Rockfish and Laurel Hill. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Clay County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Cherokee and Clay Counties through 1230 PM EDT At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Young Harris, or near Hiawassee, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Tusquitee, Violet, Topton, Hiawasse Dam, Marble, Brasstown and Unaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Smith County in northeastern Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 446 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban flooding in Tyler and small stream flooding in Smith County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, Arp, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Red Springs and Carroll. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bath County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bath, Elliott, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan, Wolfe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Menifee; Morgan; Rowan; Wolfe THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BATH, SOUTHWESTERN ELLIOTT, EASTERN MENIFEE, SOUTHERN ROWAN, MORGAN AND NORTHEASTERN WOLFE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Smith County in northeastern Texas * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 446 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban flooding in Tyler and small stream flooding in Smith County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, Arp, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Red Springs and Carroll. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CHEROKEE AND CLAY COUNTIES At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Rowan County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rowan THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL ROWAN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Garfield County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lower Yampa River Basin, Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * From Noon MDT today through Thursday evening. * A system moving across the region in addition to monsoon moisture will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CHEROKEE AND CLAY COUNTIES At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Hamilton County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton, Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 05:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hamilton County in eastern New York Central Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 514 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Speculator, Old Forge, Inlet, Limekiln Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, Alger Island Public Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Raquette Lake, Nicks Lake Campground, Golden Beach Campground, McKeever, Mountain Lodge, Herkimer Landing, Carter Station, Sagamore, Sagamore Lake, Kamp Kill Kare, Thendara and Atwell.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Smith County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 07:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Smith FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SMITH COUNTY At 708 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding with water rescues in Tyler and New Chapel Hill. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Noonday, New Chapel Hill, Winona and Carroll. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay The National Weather Service in Morristown has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cherokee County in southwestern North Carolina Clay County in southwestern North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Andrews, Murphy, Hayesville, Marble, Brasstown, Unaka, Tusquitee, Hiawasse Dam, Culberson, Violet, Hot House, Topton and Shooting Creek.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Hamilton County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton, Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 08:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Herkimer The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hamilton County in eastern New York Central Herkimer County in eastern New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 814 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Speculator, Inlet, Limekiln Lake Campground, Alger Island Public Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Nicks Lake Campground, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Raquette Lake, Golden Beach Campground, McKeever, Caswell Lake, Herkimer Landing, First Lake, Mountain Lodge, Atwell, West Canada Lakes, Nobleboro, Wolf Lake Landing, Thendara and Sagamore.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.

Comments / 0

Community Policy