Special Weather Statement issued for Lumpkin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lumpkin; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN LUMPKIN AND EAST CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 541 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Turners Corner, or 10 miles north of Dahlonega. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Turners Corner, Woods Hole Shelter and Blood Mountain Shelter. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH