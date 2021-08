All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Amazon’s highly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” series finally has a premiere date, exciting fans across the globe. The epic fantasy series will debut on the streamer on Sept. 2, 2022. While little is known about the show, the story is set during the Second Age, an era that takes place thousands of years before the events of both “Lord of the Rings” books and...