The Charlotte Hornets among ESPN's 'winners' during free agency

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

You could call the Charlotte Hornets’ offseason a success. No overwhelming acquisitions but all-around, a well put together roster is coming to fruition in Charlotte.

While they lost Cody Zeller, Devonte’ Graham, and Malik Monk to free agency, the Hornets countered those losses with adding Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Ish Smith following the draft of James Bouknight and Kai Jones in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft.

Zach Lowe of ESPN coined the Hornets as winners during free agency. See some of his reasoning below:

“Charlotte is quietly building a solid team with future flexibility. The Hornets are probably one really good young player from a high-level long-term nucleus — depending on the development of Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington — but they are giving themselves avenues to get there.”

In 2020-21, the Hornets finished as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the play-in tournament to the Indiana Pacers. With the offseason moves that they’ve made so far, they’re poised to take a leap forward in the standings come 2021-22.