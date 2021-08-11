With health departments forbidden, Ohio village council declares COVID state of emergency
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — The village of Yellow Springs has declared a “COVID State of Emergency.”. The village council passed the resolution declaring the emergency Monday, Aug. 9 by way of a 3-1 vote, with one absence. The resolution says the council made the decision because of the "impact of the delta variant" and the rise in positive cases within Greene County among vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.spectrumnews1.com
