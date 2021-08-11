AAA Warns Miles-To-Go Displays Can Be Inaccurate

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – In-dash fuel economy displays estimate the number of miles a vehicle gets per gallon, including how many “miles to empty.” AAA tested the accuracy of these systems and found their estimates vary significantly over shorter trips or are dependent on the consistency of things that affect gas mileage like speed and acceleration. This means drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over rely on these displays. This is especially true for the 74% of drivers who use their “miles-to-empty” display when they are low on gas to decide when to fill up (according to a AAA consumer survey). To avoid running out of gas, AAA recommends drivers watch their gas gauge and fill up when it reaches a quarter of a tank.