AAA Warns Miles-To-Go Displays Can Be Inaccurate
Running out of gas while driving is embarrassing and, in some cases, dangerous. Suppose, for example, a motorist is leaving LBI and decides to wait until reaching the mainland before filling up, expecting to pay many pennies less per gallon. That’s fine – unless the “miles-to-empty” electronic display in the car is inaccurate and the vehicle rolls to a stop at the top of the Causeway Bridge in heavy traffic. A driver and passengers could be killed or injured in an accident or can at least expect to receive a one-figure salute for causing a traffic jam.www.thesandpaper.net
