Horry County man faces 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
An Horry County man was charged Wednesday with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Dalton Richardson, 24, of Conway, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff's Office. The attorney general's office, which is also a member of the state task force, assisted in the investigation.www.myhorrynews.com
