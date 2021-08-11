York County’s Housing Market Is Red Hot. And It’s Burning Military Vets Looking To Buy In.

Timitra Easton gave up looking for a house. For now, not forever. She’s “taking a little break because, you know, rejection hurts.”. This 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy rests comfortably on her couch while she tells me this. It’s an immaculate couch in an immaculate apartment in Fort Mill. Not much about the place says “navy,” except, perhaps, for the tidiness that belies an adult life kept in such order – and, of course, her cap with the Navy logo on it.