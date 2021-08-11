Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Together Again!!! See Official Statement

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rumors have swirled for a while that Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles were a couple again. But, neither Savannah nor Nic commented on the status of their relationship. Todd mentioned the relationship on his podcast, but he made it clear it wasn’t his business to share. It has been over a year since these lovebirds called off their wedding, and Savannah recently confirmed she was giving romance with Nic a second chance.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 1

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Savannah Chrisley
Person
Nic Kerdiles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah Chrisley Nic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Savannah Chrisley's Fans Say She Looked 'Much Prettier' before New Yacht Selfie

Savannah Chrisley celebrated the USA's freedom on a yacht, but her fans had divided opinions about her look. She and her dad have been accused of overdoing Botox previously. The Chrisleys have been on everyone’s radar since “Chrisley Knows Best” premiered in March 2014. Thanks to the reality show, we learned a lot about patriarch Todd Chrisley, his daughter Savannah, and the rest of the family.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What Is Savannah Chrisley’s Net Worth?

Savannah Chrisley is a reality TV star who rose to fame through ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ Born to multimillionaire Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, Savannah grew up in the lap of luxury. However, her parents subscribed to the idea of a close family, and Savannah maintains the bond with her loved ones to date. She also shares a special bond with her brother, Chase, and even stars on her own show ‘Growing up Chrisley,’ alongside him.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Chase Chrisley Gives a Shocking Update on Relationship With Emmy Medders

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience. Not walking down the aisle anytime soon. Growing Up Chrisley star Chase Chrisley has exclusively revealed his relationship status ahead of the season three premiere. While Chase is talking marriage with girlfriend Emmy Medders in the cute teaser trailer, it turns out that they just weren't meant to be.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Is Chase Chrisley Dating His Mother? We Can't Un-See This Face Mashup on Growing Up Chrisley

Watch: Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience. Sigmund Freud would have a field day. A hilarious sneak peek at the season three premiere of Growing Up Chrisley on Aug. 12 shows just how much Chase Chrisley is a "mama's boy" thanks to a shocking revelation by his friend Elliott. The exclusive clip shows Chase and Elliott prepping to host their pals, but Chase's girlfriend Emmy Medders isn't planning on attending.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Reveals Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley announces she and her husband of 9 years Will Campbell are splitting up via Instagram. "While one door closes, another opens," Lindsie wrote to her over 600,000 followers on Tuesday (July 27). "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Savannah Chrisley assaulted by armed man outside restaurant

Savannah Chrisley was today on the brink of tears as she related a violent assault that left her feeling compromised and vulnerable. The 23-year-old reality star took to her Instagram stories on Saturday in selfie mode to tell her 2.2 million followers about a quick restaurant outing she’d had – it quickly turned into an aggressive fan situation, though, with a male stopping her to get a photo.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Todd Chrisley Just Call His Daughter Lindsie Toxic?!

Does Todd Chrisley take the saying “forgive and forget” a little too literally?? Was his latest cryptic Instagram post subtly throwing shade at daughter Lindsie Chrisley and calling her “toxic”? Keep reading and you be the judge of his intentions. Chrisley Knows Best Patriarch Isn’t Cutting Daughter Any Slack. On...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Todd & Julie Chrisley Talk the Longevity of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Ahead of Season 9

When Chrisley Knows Best premiered in 2014, the reality series about real estate mogul Todd, wife Julie and their Atlanta family became a hit for the USA Network thanks to the stars’ southern charm and relatable squabbles. They became so popular, in fact, it wasn’t long before their kids, Savannah and Chase, got their own offshoot, Growing Up Chrisley, which returns for season 3 along with season 9 of the main show on August 12.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley BLASTS Drama, Refuses To Engage

Chrisley Knows Best star, Savannah Chrisley is no stranger to social media drama. Recently, it seems that she is addressing it head-on more often than she used to. However, that could all be changing. Keep reading to find out more about her recent strategy on combatting drama in her life.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Todd Chrisley BLASTS Fans: How DARE They Question Savannah

Todd Chrisley’s latest venture with Instagram left quite an impression on his daughter Savannah Christley’s followers. Todd Christley, 52, according to Inquisitr, was reportedly lurking in the background on Savannah’s page recently to keep a watchful eye. Things did not go as Todd may have been planning. Instead, Savannah signed...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Joy Breaks Silence As Todd Chrisley Sues Her

Todd Chrisley revealed his plans to sue Katie Joy of Without A Crystal Ball on his podcast Chrisley Confessions. As we previously reported, Todd admitted that he wasn’t afraid to get a little dirty via a lawsuit. He noted they didn’t fear them as he considered going to court to be a sport. And, Todd? Well, he was EXTREMELY competitive. He likes to win.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Did Savannah Chrisley Just Confirm The Series Is Staged?

Savannah Chrisley may have just confirmed Chrisley Knows Best is, in fact, staged and scripted. As we’ve previously reported, fans have always wondered if the reality TV series featuring Todd Chrisley’s family was fake. Truthfully, fans of reality TV have mixed feelings about any of it actually being “real.”. Fans...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley Has Something BIG To Smile About: See Photo

Ahead of the new season premiere of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, Chrisley USA’s Instagram account is posting a lot of Chrisley photos. However, this latest photo of Savannah Chrisley is for good reason. Keep reading to find out what Savannah Chrisley is smiling about. Chrisley Knows Best...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
TVShowsAce

Todd Chrisley Issues Statement On Lindsie & Will’s Divorce

Reporters have been knocking on Todd Chrisley’s door for a statement since news of Lindsie and Will Campbell’s divorce broke. Todd admits he’s no different than anyone else. He had no idea there were issues with his daughter’s marriage. And, he learned about the divorce the same way everyone else did. On Instagram. Todd explained that it was news he went to sleep with. He prayed on it before doing to sleep. And, awoke to pray on it some more.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Katie Joy Fires Back, Threatens To Countersue Todd Chrisley

The feud between Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball and Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best continues. Todd Chrisley insists she’s a “nobody” with a tiny following that no one cares about. But, he made a promise on his recent episode of Chrisley Confessions that “I’m f**king coming for you darling.” Well, Katie Joy has since listened to the podcast episode that dropped this week. And, she’s responded to it with multiple Instagram posts.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Todd Has Her Blocked On Instagram

Todd Chrisley and his estranged daughter Lindsie are currently engaged in a bit of back-and-forth via podcasts as of late. As both Todd and his daughter Lindsie have confirmed, the duo have not spoken in a very long time. Lindsie Chrisley previously told fans on her Instagram it’s been over seven years since she spoke to her father on the phone.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Todd Chrisley Defends Lindsie’s Recent Run-In With The Cops

Todd Chrisley’s estranged daughter Lindsie was a topic of conversation during this week’s episode of Chrisley Confession. He acknowledged that he said he wouldn’t talk about Lindsie or Kyle anymore. But, that changed when Lindsie took to Instagram to announce her divorce. Todd admits that he’s been slammed with the press. And, they want to know if he has a statement on Lindsie’s divorce. He also acknowledged that this was a bad week for Lindsie because of the TMZ headline she landed in as well. So, he decided to issue a statement on that too.

Comments / 1

Community Policy