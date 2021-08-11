Savannah Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Together Again!!! See Official Statement
Rumors have swirled for a while that Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles were a couple again. But, neither Savannah nor Nic commented on the status of their relationship. Todd mentioned the relationship on his podcast, but he made it clear it wasn’t his business to share. It has been over a year since these lovebirds called off their wedding, and Savannah recently confirmed she was giving romance with Nic a second chance.www.tvshowsace.com
