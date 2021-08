Noah, Marco or Lee? That’s the million-dollar question on the mind of fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of The Kissing Booth 3!. The good news is that fans will soon know who exactly Elle chooses to be with and what college she’ll be heading off to when The Kissing Booth 3 arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Anticipated to be the final film in the beloved franchise, the movie is expected to be one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer and you’re probably wondering when exactly you can stream the film on Netflix where you live.