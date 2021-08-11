Cancel
Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out four to six weeks with broken bone in hand

By Andrew Ortenberg
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CR0ZV_0bOu684M00
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his hand during practice and is out four to six weeks. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are the latest team to suffer a significant injury in training camp. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his hand during practice and is out four to six weeks, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The good news, as Rapoport notes, is that the injury won’t require surgery, “which means the opener is a very real possibility.” This injury also might’ve been a bigger deal had Kansas City not dramatically upgraded its offensive line this offseason. After watching Patrick Mahomes run for his life in the Super Bowl against the Bucs’ ferocious pass rush, the team made it a priority to overhaul his O-line.

They traded for tackle Orlando Brown Jr., drafted center Creed Humphrey in the second-round and signed veteran guards Austin Blythe and Kyle Long. LDT, of course, is perhaps most notable for being a doctor when he’s not battling it out in the NFL trenches, and he opted out of the 2020 season to help fight COVID-19.

Although he was a full-time starter for the Chiefs from 2015-19, Duvernay-Tardif wasn’t guaranteed his old job back even if he was fully healthy. We heard last month that he was battling it out with sixth-round rookie Trey Smith for a starting spot. This injury would seem to give Smith a pretty big leg up in that competition, so it’s highly possible Duvernay-Tardif starts the season as depth.

