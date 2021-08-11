Cancel
Ottumwa, IA

Leonard, Bulldogs ready to tee off season

By SCOTT JACKSON Courier senior sports writer
Posted by 
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09xBRA_0bOu5wmi00
Cale Leonard sends a shot to the fifth green during action on Sunday at the Greater Ottumwa City Championships at Cedar Creek Golf Course. Leonard will tee off his senior season for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team on Friday as the Bulldogs compete at the Muscatine Invitational. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – At times over the past three years, Cale Leonard has proven he can play with some of the best golfers in the state.

Keeping that thought in mind, Leonard is about to embark on a much different senior season at Ottumwa High School. While the expectations remain the same with Leonard expected to contend for the Class 4A state championship this fall, the cast around Leonard is much different with several new players stepping up to round out the varsity line-up for the Bulldogs heading into Friday's season-opening Muscatine Invitational.

"There's not a lot of easy courses for us to start out on and I know a lot of the guys haven't played a lot of tournament golf," Leonard said of his teammates. "I'm going to try to help them out to keep their heads in the right spot. Everyone's going to have bad holes. You just have to keep grinding and keep trying your best for your team.

"It's been a lot of fun so far. Hopefully, this year is the same. It's definitely going to be a different team, but I'm hoping to finish my high school career strong."

Leonard isn't the only Bulldog with varsity experience. Trent Grooms and Tyse Barker both broke 100 over 18 grueling holes at Glynns Creek in Pleasant Valley during last year's Class 4A district tournament with Grooms posting a round of 91 while Barker brought his junior season to an end with a round of 96.

The Bulldogs, however, are missing five seniors that graduated from last year's team including two-time state qualifier Joe Hammer who competed with Leonard both at state and at several tournaments throughout the previous summer. Hammer finished in a tie for 19th place with a two-round 23-over-par total of 167 at the Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City after picking up two wins over the summer, edging Leonard at the Elmwood Junior Amateur before adding the Iowa PGA Junior Championship title during the same week that Leonard won the Hurricane Tour Summer Junior Open.

Players like Hammer and Steven Langland have been great role models, according to Leonard, during his first three years playing for the Bulldogs. Leonard is hoping to pass along those same lessons to the young players that will be stepping up to fill in for the graduated seniors on the varsity level.

"I grew up with Steven and Joe. I knew them well and we always got along," Leonard said. "Hopefully, I can apply what I learned from them growing up and give it to these guys coming up this season."

Head coach Kyle Creamer is hopeful that the timing of fall golf for Class 4A teams will help the young Ottumwa golfers find their footing early on. Unlike with spring golf, Ottumwa players have had the entire summer to get out to the course and work on their games heading into the regular season.

"The kids have been able to practice and have been able to get in a rhythm going into the season. We're going to spend the first few days of practice qualifying for the first tournament of the season and see who's ready to play," Creamer said. "We've got five freshmen coming in and four other new golfers, three seniors and a junior, that haven't played.

"We've got three returners (Leonard, Grooms, Barker) that know what to expect. The rest of the team will feature brand new players. It's be good. I'll mix and match those new players with the returning talent so they can work with the beginning to help settle their nerves and show them the way."

Of course, no golfer knows his way around the course better than Leonard. After winning a pair of junior tournaments last summer, Leonard placed eighth in his first Class 4A boys state golf tournament while earning first-team all-state honors from the Iowa Golf Coaches Association, posting the best adjusted scoring mark (36.85) among players returning this season.

Leonard added a runner-up finish in the Iowa Junior Open at Blue Top Ridge earlier this month, posting rounds of 72 and 67 to finish at five-under-par total of 139 finishing just four shots behind Pella's Will Simpson. The Ottumwa senior is firmly in position to challenge to become the program's first state champion since Matthew Walker's run to the 4A state title in 2014.

"Cale is one of the top three or five golfers in the entire state coming into the season," Creamer said of Leonard. "Hopefully, we can get him off to a good start. It settles the nerves of a lot of guys knowing they're playing with the one, consistent guy that has a chance to win every single meet.

"The great thing is that, Cale's such a great guy, that they can ask him anything they want. He's always going be that guy that will help them and will always be that guy that will do anything to help everyone on the team."

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

