Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pensburgh Top 25 Under 25: #23- Will Reilly

By PensBurgh
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our 2021 countdown of the top young players in the Pittsburgh organization that are under the age of 25. Catch up with these links:. In the lead up to this point of his career, Will Reilly was probably most notable for his draft position.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Reilly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Appears To Be 1 Clear Frontrunner For Deshaun Watson

If Deshaun Watson is traded soon, there appears to be one clear frontrunner for the Houston Texans star quarterback. Watson remains under investigation for accusations of sexual misconduct. He’s been accused by more than 20 women of improper behavior. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment – legal or from the NFL – that Watson will be facing.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLthespun.com

Saints Reportedly Cut 2 Notable Players On Sunday

NFL teams across the league are trimming their rosters this weekend ahead of the 85-player deadline on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints have reportedly cut a couple of notable veteran players in anticipation of the deadline. According to reports, the Saints have parted ways with veteran defensive lineman Noah Spence...
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLthespun.com

Football Fans Loving Paige Spiranac’s Latest Message

As far as sports go, there is no debate regarding the best season of the year: it’s fall. It’s been a pretty eventful summer – more so than ever, really – with the Tokyo Olympics, the Aaron Rodgers saga, the NBA season pushing into late July, etc. And the winter and spring months often produce some exciting weeks, too.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts speaks on Deshaun Watson to Eagles trade rumors

With Carson Wentz traded in the offseason bu the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts, Jalen Hurts figured to have a clear path to the starting quarterback gig. While that remains the case months later with training camp underway, some trade rumors won’t go away. Deshaun Watson’s future both with the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets hit with disapproval after questionable decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is now in the hands of Jalen Hurts, though he can wait until the start of the 2021 NFL regular season before he can have its full use. For now, he’ll have to be contented sharing duties under center with the pair of Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens. Hurts played a bit in the Eagles’ Week 1 game in the 2021 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and earned praise and some nitpicking from head coach Nick Sirianni, per Jeff Skversky.
NFLYardbarker

NFL reporter says ‘90% chance’ Deshaun Watson traded to Eagles

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has been at the center of the NFL offseason discussions, beginning with trade rumors and now his off-field legal issues. With his future in Houston all but decided, there is growing buzz about what team he will play for next. A three-time Pro Bowl selection,...
NFLESPN

Chicago Bears reach deal with former Philadelphia Eagles stalwart Jason Peters

The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement with offensive tackle Jason Peters, with his agent, Vince Taylor, telling ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Peters will sign a one-year contract. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Peters signed with Chicago to compete for the starting left tackle job. The Bears' original choice to...
NFLYardbarker

Cam Newton: Bill Belichick has not named me Week 1 starter

Bill Belichick hinted earlier in the offseason that Cam Newton is going to be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1, but he apparently has not shared that same message privately with Newton. Newton told reporters on Monday that Belichick has not assured him he will be first...
NHLchatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: Honorable Mentions

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Mile High Hockey community. Eight writers have ranked players under the age of 25 as of August 1, 2021 in the Colorado Avalancheorganization. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production against future projection to rank each player. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.
NHLmatchsticksandgasoline.com

2021 M&G Top 25 Under 25: Introduction & Voting

With free agency having concluded just over a week ago, we’ve now moved into what is typically the doldrums of the offseason. Due to the Covid adjusted hockey calendar, it will actually be a very short time before we are back to covering hockey games again, with the preseason opener just 51 days away.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Top 25 Under 25: It’s that time of year again

The Minnesota Wild are in the middle of transitioning to a younger, faster, more dynamic team so it is the perfect opportunity to get either more hyped about a young prospect, or admire what some young adults are doing on the NHL ice. Top 25 Under 25 is back and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy