Georgia State

SwimAtlanta’s Grace Drawdy to Stay In-State, Commits to Georgia Southern

By Jack McCormick
swimswam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrawdy will have the potential to contribute to the Georgia Southern Eagles in multiple events during her freshman season with the team. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

