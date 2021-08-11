Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho Doctor Urges Folks Get Their Shots As ICU Fills With Unvaccinated

boisestatepublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the delta variant continues to challenge the country's COVID-19 recovery, Idaho doctors are treating a troubling number of unvaccinated people in their intensive care units. According to St. Luke's Health System's Chief Medical Officer Jim Souza, 29 of the 31 people being treated for COVID-19 in that hospital's ICU are unvaccinated. He says the average age of people being hospitalized is lower than it was during previous surges. Idaho's current vaccination rate among adults is just under 50%, which is significantly lower than the national rate.

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Covid 19 Vaccine#Chief Medical Officer#Delta#St Luke#Icu#Idaho Matters#Idahoans#Christianity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 2

Community Policy