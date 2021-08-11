Idaho Doctor Urges Folks Get Their Shots As ICU Fills With Unvaccinated

As the delta variant continues to challenge the country's COVID-19 recovery, Idaho doctors are treating a troubling number of unvaccinated people in their intensive care units. According to St. Luke's Health System's Chief Medical Officer Jim Souza, 29 of the 31 people being treated for COVID-19 in that hospital's ICU are unvaccinated. He says the average age of people being hospitalized is lower than it was during previous surges. Idaho's current vaccination rate among adults is just under 50%, which is significantly lower than the national rate.