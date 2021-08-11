Cancel
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower, the best of 2021

By Noah Sheidlower
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Perseid meteor shower will fill the night sky with light and vibrant colors from now until Aug. 24. The shower is expected to peak around Aug. 11 through 13, during which time up to 100 meteors an hour will shoot across the sky at 37 miles per second.

