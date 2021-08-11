Cancel
Royals fall to Yankees 5-2

By Jack S. Johnson
Royals Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Brady Singer’s first start since July 17th, the Royals were defeated by the New York Yankees 5-2. The loss gave Kansas City its third consecutive series loss. After missing a few weeks with an injury, Singer took the bump at Kauffman Stadium with the hopes of rediscovering his form in the back half of the season. However, there wasn’t much progression in the top of the first. New York pounced on Singer’s lack off command and knocked in three runs to take 3-0 lead.

