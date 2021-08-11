Cuomo impeachment investigation

For all the right reasons — sexual harrassment, nursing home fatality coverups and acting as “bully, thug, creep and coward,” Senator Daphne Jordan (R 43rd)) is absolutely right in her take down of Andrew Cuomo and the enablers around him. Jordan is also spot on in applauding the courageous women who came forward to challenge and bring down the governor. A totally right response to the disgraced man. However, I wish that Senator Jordan’s attacks on predators was consistant. Would that she had the moral outrage and political courage to go after Donald Trump who, for all of his life, has precisely fit the description of “bully, thug, creep and coward.”