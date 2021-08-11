Cancel
Politics

Cuomo impeachment investigation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign in a matter of days. But lawmakers are moving forward with their impeachment probe.

Andrew Cuomo
#Impeachment
Politics
PoliticsPress-Republican

GOP chairs: Assembly should continue Cuomo impeachment

PLATTSBURGH — North Country and Capital District GOP county committee chairs are calling on the Assembly Judiciary Committee to continue its impeachment process against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. REPORT NOT ENOUGH. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced that the Assembly would suspend its impeachment investigation when the governor's resignation...
Politicscnyhomepage.com

Assemblywoman Buttenschon responds to suspension of Impeachment Inquiry

Utica, N.Y.—The New York State Assembly will continue its investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo and issue a report with its findings after lawmakers on both sides opposed the decision to suspend the impeachment inquiry. “What I requested from the committee chair is a report thus far of what investigations have...
Politicshudsonvalley360.com

Senator Jordan’s Cuomo take down

For all the right reasons — sexual harrassment, nursing home fatality coverups and acting as “bully, thug, creep and coward,” Senator Daphne Jordan (R 43rd)) is absolutely right in her take down of Andrew Cuomo and the enablers around him. Jordan is also spot on in applauding the courageous women who came forward to challenge and bring down the governor. A totally right response to the disgraced man. However, I wish that Senator Jordan’s attacks on predators was consistant. Would that she had the moral outrage and political courage to go after Donald Trump who, for all of his life, has precisely fit the description of “bully, thug, creep and coward.”
New York City, NYGotham Gazette

Yes, the Assembly Can and Should Still Impeach the Governor

Friday brought sad but unsurprising news in Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to call off impeaching Governor Andrew Cuomo. For survivors, lawmakers, and advocates who doubted the Legislature would impose real accountability, this decision confirmed their worst fears. While Cuomo’s promised resignation is a monumental fall from power and an important safeguard against future abuse, it provides little justice for those he attacked in the past.
Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The lesson of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

And there you have it: The essential difference between today’s Democrats and Republicans. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had credible charges of inappropriate behavior toward women leveled against him, and Democrats removed him from office. Donald Trump faced similar allegations, and Republicans embraced him and elected him to the highest office in the land.
Politicsclarencebee.com

Under fire, Cuomo resigns

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, he will step down as governor, after an investigation found he sexually harassed several women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said, adding that the transition must be seamless. Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul, who called out […]
CBS New York

Perplexed Republicans Question Why Cuomo Must Remain New York’s Governor For Another 2 Weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect. It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days. “I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday. Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings. “Kathy Hochul already...
PoliticsBay News 9

Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

NEW YORK (AP) — In his last days in office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday granted clemency to 10 people, among them a man whose unsuccessful campaign for exoneration in a 1998 killing was championed by actor Martin Sheen. Cuomo fully pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of another...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses His Brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “I Did Urge Him to Resign, When The Time Came”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned from vacation Monday night and addressed the biggest story to break during his week off the air (at least until the Afghanistan news broke over the weekend): his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. “This situation is unlike anything I’ve imagined,” the CNN host said, acknowledging that he did not cover his older brother’s scandals. “I’m not an adviser. I’m a brother. I wasn’t in control of anything, I was there to listen, and offer my take,” he added. “My advice to my brother was simple and consistent: own what you did, tell people what you...
PoliticsWHEC TV-10

Cuomo files application for service retirement papers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed his application for service retirement papers, the Office of the New York State Comptroller confirms. The comptroller’s office says Cuomo filed the papers on Tuesday with his retirement effective date as Sept. 1. According to a report done by the Empire...
Hamburg, NYWIVB

Hochul to keep Cuomo’s commissioners in place for at least 45 days

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to build an administration in a matter of weeks. She’s vowed changes are ahead for state government. However it doesn’t appear all of those changes will be immediate. Hochul visited the Erie County Fair in Hamburg Sunday. In response to...

