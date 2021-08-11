Glendale, Plaza Companies to develop mixed-use project near State Farm Stadium
The city of Glendale and the Arizona Cardinals are collaborating with Plaza Cos. to plan a mixed-use project for the city and the region. The 62-acre site is east of Loop 101, south of State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, and to the east of the new Crystal Lagoons Island Resort development. It includes a parcel of land in the northwest portion of the property owned by an affiliate of the Arizona Cardinals. The remainder of the site is owned by the city of Glendale.www.yourvalley.net
