Glendale, Plaza Companies to develop mixed-use project near State Farm Stadium

The city of Glendale and the Arizona Cardinals are collaborating with Plaza Cos. to plan a mixed-use project for the city and the region. The 62-acre site is east of Loop 101, south of State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, and to the east of the new Crystal Lagoons Island Resort development. It includes a parcel of land in the northwest portion of the property owned by an affiliate of the Arizona Cardinals. The remainder of the site is owned by the city of Glendale.