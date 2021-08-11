Cancel
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces permanent hosts Mayim Bialik, Mike Richards to replace Alex Trebek

By Julie Jastremski
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will split the role as the new permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!”. The “Jeopardy!” executive producer and the former “Big Bang Theory” actress will replace Alex Trebek. Trebek was the former host of the famous game show for 37 years before he died in November of 2020 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
