I grew up in Brewster, NY not far from Danbury, CT and I moved to the Hat City like seven years ago so I have no excuse to tell you what I am about to. Until last week, I'd never stepped foot inside JK's Texas Hot Weiners. It's not because I'd not heard of it, the Hot Weiners are as famous locally as any dish can be. I'm glad I put an end to my JK's drought. I took my son Lucas with me for lunch and the Weiners lived up to the hype.