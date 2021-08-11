NEW ERA OF UNIONIZED CONSTRUCTION
Building Trades Employer’s Association Boston Rebrands BTEA NORTHEAST. Century Old Association Ushers New Era of Unionized Construction. (8/9/21) Boston, Massachusetts – Building Trades Employer’s Association (BTEA) Boston has rebranded as BTEA Northeast. The move comes after the association has grown to serve all of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and portions of upstate New York.www.mybackyardnews.com
