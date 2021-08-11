NEW ERA OF UNIONIZED CONSTRUCTION

Trench collapses are one of the most dangerous hazards in the construction industry. A life was taken too soon when an excavation company’s owner died while fixing an underground sewer line in Rapid City, SD when the trench around him collapsed. His life ended under thousands of pounds of dirt just four days before Christmas in 2020, according to a press release. Around six months later, two other workers avoided the same type of incident in separate trenches in Rapid City, as well. One of them suffered from a minor injury while buried in dirt up to his waist for several hours until rescued, and the second was removed from a narrow eight-foot trench.