BMW Might Replace Your V8 For Free

Throughout the year, Lamborghini has been effectively telling us that its focus for 2021 is the Countach. How could it not be with all the First, there were explanations of how the Countach inspires every current Lambo, and then there was a full tribute to 50 years of the iconic poster car. In the car's 50th anniversary year, we've seen celebratory videos and stories galore, and these even inspired a render of what a modern Countach could look like. Although a great effort, Lamborghini has now revealed what it thinks is a respectful homage to the original classic, and you know what? The Countach LPI 800-4 is just right. Let's dive in and see what this new masterpiece has to offer.