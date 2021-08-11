Cancel
Lano Hill: Cut by Carolina

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hill was released by the Panthers on Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports. The safety played in only two games for the Seahawks last season, recording 10 tackles before a back injury ended his season. He never really got a chance to prove himself with Panthers as a COVID-19 designation forced him out practice right when training camp began. Carolina activated Hill from the reserve/COVID-19 list before cutting him, though, so he enters free agency with a clean bill of health.

