Baltimore, MD

The Level Up Leadership Academy needs your help!

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 6 days ago
Torrey Smith and Aaron Maybin's Level Up Leadership Academy needs your help!

The summer camp for 10 to 12-year-old's is holding a community clean up this weekend.

Campers pitched events that would benefit the community to local leaders at the beginning of the summer. The community clean up project won.

Now they need your help, they have a goal of getting 1,000 people to participate.

"We're going to make a change I want them to see that we're going to make a change in this place. I'm pretty sure the city knows that people see the city in a bad light since they always complain about the mess but never really get to join and try to help this so that's what we want to start. We want to start the chain reaction to get other people to be inspired to help us out."

The cleanup will be held this Saturday from 10 to 12 at the Hilton Rec Center, CC Jackson Rec Center, Rita R Church Community Center, Cahill Fitness Center and any other neighborhood in Baltimore.

