Ballad Health Officials: The Worst Is Yet To Come

wvtf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hospital system serving southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee is preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients that may top last winter’s numbers. Ballad Health officials reported 160 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, with about a quarter of those patients in intensive care. Chief operating officer Eric Deaton said worst-case forecasts show the number of hospitalizations growing to more than 500 in two to three weeks. During last winter’s surge, hospitalizations peaked at 361. If the community adopts strong mitigation measures quickly, Deaton says the forecast peak could be reduced to around 300 inpatients.

