Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Lifeguard saves young boy at Hyde Park pool

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20IOoO_0bOu2Vtk00

BOSTON — A quick thinking lifeguard saved the day after an 8-year-old from Roxbury boy nearly drowned at the Olsen Pool in Hyde Park on Wednesday afternoon.

“I don’t know I just feel horrible for him,” said Janel Sucre, who is a mother.

Sucre arrived at the pool in as the boy was pulled from the water.

“The police came there was CPR done. I don’t know what happened to him. But I just saw him leave on the stretcher,” Sucre said.

Massachusetts State trooper Lt. James Bazzinotti said a lifeguard noticed the boy’s father by the edge of the pool.

“Lifeguards observed a man standing in the side of the pool, a dad looking for his son,” said Lt Bazzinotti.

And that’s when he said a lifeguard saved the day.

“A lifeguard jumped into action she got the child out. The child had some trouble breathing but she did a good thing and gave him some breaths right away,” he said.

The State Police also released a statement that said in part, “The lifeguard performed rescue breathing on the boy who was conscious and then began coughing. Other lifeguards evacuated the pool and called 911.”

And with today’s scorching temperatures, Gabriana Rosario says the pool was packed.

“This is the most crowded I’ve seen it all summer,” said Rosario.

State police said the lifeguard’s quick response made all the difference.

“She did a fantastic job right to her training, she talked to the child communicated well as the child was not breathing well, he was gurgling and couldn’t catch his breath but she did a great job, fantastic,” said Lt Bazzinotti.

State Police said the boy was breathing on his own and taken to Boston Medical Center as a precaution.

He’s expected to be ok.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
61K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, MA
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lifeguard#Accident#Cpr#The State Police#Boston Medical Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Norton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police continue search for missing man in Norton

NORTON, Mass. — Norton Police announced Tuesday that they continued to search for a missing man from the town this week. That man, identified as 38-year-old Shannon Dolan, has not been seen since the end of May and was officially reported missing on Aug. 2. Police conducted a water search...
New York City, NYPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

New York shooting: 5 shot, wounded outside Brooklyn deli, police say

NEW YORK — At least five people are recovering from injuries after gunfire erupted outside a deli in New York City’s Brooklyn borough, authorities said. According to WPIX and WNBC, the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville. New York police said several people were playing dice when someone drove up in a sedan, exited the vehicle and started shooting, striking five men.

Comments / 1

Community Policy