Watching the Skies: Get the best possible view of the Perseid meteors

By Emily Schuitema
WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Though the Perseid meteor shower will peak early Thursday morning, you should be able to see lovely views into the weekend if you get away from the city lights. The Perseids are one of the most reliable meteor showers of the year, said Dave DeBruyn,...

www.woodtv.com

