Luzerne County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rupert, or over Bloomsburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hazleton, Berwick, West Hazleton, Freeland, Dorrance, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, Shickshinny and Nuangola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

